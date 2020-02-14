Liverpool FC to rival Real Madrid for 27-year-old Croatia international – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are ready to rival Real Madrid for the signing of Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozovic, according to a report in England.

Italian media outlet TransferMarketWeb, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that the Reds are interested in a swoop to sign the Inter Milan midfielder.

The same article states that Liverpool FC have been impressed with the Croatia international’s excellent form over the past season under ex-Chelsea FC boss Antonio Conte.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC are facing competition from La Liga giants Real Madrid for the former Dinamo Zagreb star ahead of the summer window.

The report goes on to reveal that Brozovic will have two years left to run on his current Inter deal in the summer so a transfer could be a possibility.

The 27-year-old has played a key role in Inter Milan’s title challenge this season following a return of three goals and five assists in 21 games in Serie A.

The Inter star has spent the past six seasons at the San Siro but Conte has managed to extract the best form out of the Croatian midfielder.

Liverpool FC are 22 points ahead of their closest title rivals Manchester City in the Premier League table.

The Reds will take on Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday.

