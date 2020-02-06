Pundit suggests Liverpool FC should sell Mo Salah and sign Kylian Mbappe

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC should sell Mohamed Salah and sign Kylian Mbappe or Jadon Sancho in the summer, according to pundit Darren Bent.

The Egypt international is one of the leading goal-scorers in the Premier League with a respectable return of 14 goals in 24 games this season.

Salah has finished at the top of the Premier League’s goal-scoring charts in his first two full seasons at the 18-time English champions.

The 27-year-old has played a key role in their Premier League title push as the Reds look to end their 30-year wait to win the top-flight crown.

Liverpool FC have been linked with a swoop to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Mbappe on a regular basis over the past few months.

And Borussia Dortmund winger Sancho has been touted as another potential target for the Premier League leaders.

Former Spurs striker Bent believes that the Reds should jump at the chance to sign Mbappe or Sancho even if Liverpool FC have to sell Salah.

“It’s not about selling him [Salah] and getting £100m and that’s it, but if you can replace him with an Mbappe or someone like a Jadon Sancho, I think it’s worth thinking about,” Bent is quoted as saying by Metro.

Bent added: “We know he [Salah] scores a lot of goals and he is a top, top player. Two Golden Boots, Player of the Season, Champions League winner, about to be a Premier League winner, the accolades are there.

“But when you look at his general play to say someone like Mane, I’d have to say Mane’s been better than him.

“He may score more goals than Mane, but Mane’s work-rate for the team, he’s unselfish, always looks for others first, he’ll get his fair share of goals. So you can’t sell Mane, he’s so important.

“Firmino, we know he doesn’t score that many goals, but he’s the glue, he links it all together. His hold-up play is arguably one of the best in the league. He brings players in, holds on to the ball, he’s fantastic.”

Liverpool FC were 4-0 winners against Southampton at Anfield in the Premier League last weekend as they established a 22-point lead at the top of the table.

The Reds will return to Premier League action with a trip to relegation candidates Norwich City on Saturday 15 February.

Liverpool FC need six more wins to secure the Premier League trophy.

