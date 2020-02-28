Real Madrid plan £126m raid to sign Liverpool FC star – report

Mohamed Salah (Photo: Screengrab)

Real Madrid want to sign Liverpool FC star Mohamed Salah as a replacement for Gareth Bale in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish outlet El Desmarque, as quoted by the Daily Express, is quoted as saying that Real Madrid are eager to offload Bale and bring in a long-term replacement.

The same article states that Real Madrid will have to sell Bale before the La Liga giants can finance a £126m offer for Liverpool FC’s Egypt international Salah.

According to the same story, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have shown an interest in Bale in the recent past but the Wales international would need to take a massive pay-cut.

The report reveals that Kylian Mbappe is Real Madrid’s first choice but even the Bernabeu outfit can’t afford Paris Saint-Germain’s lavish £252m asking price.

Salah was on the score-sheet in Liverpool FC’s 3-2 victory over West Ham United at Anfield on Monday night.

The African forward has scored 15 times in the Premier League this season to help Liverpool FC build a 22-point lead at the top of the table.

Only Lionel Messi has scored more goals and has created more assists combined than Salah since the start of the 2017-18 season.

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Watford in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

