Gary Neville: Forward using Liverpool FC as ‘stepping stone’ to Real Madrid

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville says Mohamed Salah is using Liverpool FC as a “stepping stone” to secure a move to Real Madrid in the future.

The Egypt international scored his 15th Premier League goal of the season in Liverpool FC’s 3-2 victory over West Ham United at Anfield on Monday night.

Salah is Liverpool FC’s top goal-scorer in the English top flight this term ahead of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

In fact, only Lionel Messi has scored more goals and created more assists in Europe’s top five leagues since his move to Liverpool FC in 2017.

Neville predicted that Salah would move to Real Madrid during the 2017-18 season when the Egypt international scored 32 times in 36 games.

Salah has gone on to win the Champions League and the Fifa Club World Cup with Liverpool FC to underline his continued commitment to the club.

Former Manchester United defender Neville believes that Salah is still hoping to complete a move to Real Madrid in the future.

“It’s never easy to replace a player like that,” Neville said on Monday Night Football.

“I said 18 months ago I thought Mo Salah would leave Liverpool.

“I think it’s a little bit more simple in the sense of why Liverpool fans maybe don’t demonstrate that love for Salah, and it’s affinity and loyalty.

“I think there’s a feeling that he wants to go and play at Real Madrid, he’ll go to Barcelona, he’ll take the big move.

“That’s not a criticism of Mo Salah. I played with David Beckham, I played with Ruud van Nistelrooy, played with Cristiano Ronaldo – they wanted to aspire to win the Ballon d’Or, they wanted to be at Real Madrid, they wanted to be up in lights and play at the biggest clubs in the world.

“I think there’s a feeling, affinity, loyalty, ‘will he leave us?’, I think he could.

“I think he is ultimately using Liverpool potentially as a stepping stone for his career.

“He has aspirations to be [higher]. Let’s be honest, Real Madrid and Barcelona for a lot of players are the pinnacle.”

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Watford in their next Premier League game on Saturday evening.

The Reds will then host Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday 7 March.

The Champions League holders will return to European action with a home clash against Atletico Madrid as they look to overturn their 1-0 deficit from the first leg of their last-16 tie.

