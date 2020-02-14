Philippe Coutinho’s reply when asked about Liverpool FC return

Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez (Photo: Philippe Coutinho / Instagram)

Philippe Coutinho has ruled out a return to Liverpool FC in the summer.

The Brazil international is currently on loan at Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich from FC Barcelona following a disappointing spell at the Spanish giants.

Coutinho moved to FC Barcelona in a £142m deal from Liverpool FC in the 2018 January transfer window following months of speculation linking the Brazilian to the Catalan side.

The South American midfielder has been linked with a potential return to Liverpool FC following his disappointing stint at the La Liga side.

However, Coutinho has quashed talk of an emotional return to Liverpool FC ahead the summer transfer window.

“I don’t look back. I took another path, and now I am on another journey, much like everyone else,” Coutinho told Sports Illustrated.

“I’m focused entirely – just like them – on reaching my dreams.

“I’m happy with what I did in the past, and now I can only look forward.”

The 27-year-old failed to have an impact at Camp Nou after a disappointing return of 21 goals in 76 games in all competitions.

Coutinho has rekindled some good form at Bayern over the past few months, finding the net seven times in 27 outings.

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action with a trip to Norwich City on Saturday afternoon as Klopp’s side look to cement their position in the table.

The Reds will make the trip to the Spanish capital to take on Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Tuesday night.

Liverpool FC’s next home fixture is against West Ham on Saturday 22 February.

