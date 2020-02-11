Bayern Munich want to sign 28-year-old Liverpool FC forward – report

Bayern Munich are interested in a deal to sign Liverpool FC forward Roberto Firmino, according to a report

By Tom Wellman Tuesday 11 February 2020, 05:30 UK
Roberto Firmino (Photo: Adidas)
Bayern Munich are interested in a swoop to sign Roberto Firmino in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the German giants are looking to give their squad a facelift in the summer despite being able to challenge Borussia Dortmund for the title this term.

The same article states that Bayern manager Hans Flick is a big admirer of the Brazil international following his excellent performances for Liverpool FC over the past five seasons.

According to the same story, Bayern believe that Liverpool FC can be tempted into selling one of their three attackers in the summer despite their outstanding performances this term.

The Sun go on to add that the reigning Bundesliga champions are prepared to be pay around £75m to sign the South American forward from the Premier League leaders.

The report adds that Liverpool FC are leading the race to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, who could be a natural successor to Firmino in the Reds team.

Firmino has scored eight goals and has made seven assists in 25 games in the Premier League so far this season.

The Reds will return to Premier League action with a trip to Norwich City on Saturday after their winter break.

