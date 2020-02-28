Reporter: Bayern Munich have contacted Liverpool FC star about move

Roberto Firmino (Photo: Adidas)

Bayern Munich have been in touch with Roberto Firmino’s representatives about a potential swoop for the Liverpool FC star, according to journalist Ian McGarry.

The Brazil international has been a key part of Liverpool FC’s success this season alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane as the Reds storm towards the Premier League title.

Firmino has scored eight goals and has made seven assists in 27 appearances in the Premier League to make a big contribution to their bid to win the top-flight crown.

Liverpool FC have been linked with a bid to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner over the past couple of months, although there’s been no suggestion Firmino will be sacrificed to accommodate the German forward.

However, the Transfer Window podcast presenter and journalist McGarry has claimed that Bayern have contacted Firmino’s representatives to suss out whether the Brazilian would be open to a move to the Allianz Arena.

“We have accurately and consistently reported that Werner will join Liverpool we believe this summer,” McGarry told the Transfer Window podcast, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

“I cannot report anything that I think changes that, although interestingly news is that Roberto Firmino’s representatives have been contacted by Bayern Munich in the last 10 days with regards to ‘would he be willing to leave Anfield?’

“Would he be interested in a return to the Bundesliga? And would he be interested in becoming part of Bayern’s rebuild? Which of course they have been planning now since the beginning of last season.

“Firmino may fit in very well as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski who may well move on, potentially to MLS in the summer.”

Firmino moved to Liverpool FC in a £29m deal from Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim under Klopp’s predecessor Brendan Rodgers.

However, Klopp has been in charge of Liverpool FC for most of Firmino’s career, getting the best out of the Brazilian forward.

Liverpool FC will take on Watford in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday evening when Firmino will look to add to his eight goals.

