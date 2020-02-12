Liverpool FC to rival Chelsea FC for 20-year-old La Liga winger – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are interested in signing Villarreal’s highly-rated winger Samuel Chukwueze, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Liverpool FC are one of a number of Premier League clubs keeping tabs on the Nigeria international.

The same article states that Chelsea FC and Manchester City are also monitoring the 20-year-old following his impressive performances in the Spanish top flight.

According to the same story, the Villarreal winger is thought to be valued at around £60m by the Spanish side after the Reds made a reported £30m bid last month.

The report goes on to add that Liverpool FC are expected to rekindle their interest in the Villarreal winger at the end of the Premier League campaign.

Chukwueze has scored three goals and has made one assist in 24 appearances in La Liga this season to attract interest from the Premier League.

The Nigerian prospect has netted 12 times in 59 games in all competitions since breaking into the Villarreal first-team last term.

Liverpool FC have a strong African core to their current side thanks to the likes of Joel Matip, Naby Keita, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

The Reds will take on Norwich City in their next Premier League game at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon.

