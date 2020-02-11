Steve McManaman urges Liverpool FC to re-sign 27-year-old

Former Liverpool FC star Steve McManaman (Photo: BT Sport)

Steve McManaman has urged Liverpool FC to re-sign Philippe Coutinho in the summer.

The Brazil international moved to Bayern Munich on loan after Coutinho was deemed surplus to requirements at La Liga giants FC Barcelona.

Coutinho has struggled to hit the ground running at FC Barcelona since his £140m move to the Spanish champions from Liverpool FC in the 2018 January transfer window.

The 27-year-old sought to kick-start his career by completing a move to the Bundesliga giants in the 2019 summer transfer window on loan until the end of the 2019-20 season.

Coutinho has enjoyed a return to form with six goals and six assists in 19 games in the German top flight to help Bayern challenge RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund for the title.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder McManaman believes the Reds should try to bring Coutinho back to Anfield in the summer.

“I wouldn’t mind seeing Coutinho back. He’s a brilliant player but a lot of it is just down to economics,” McManaman told horseracing.net.

“If they can bring Coutinho back for a reasonable fee and potentially sell a couple of players who aren’t playing regularly, then that could work.

“There are rumours that Xherdan Shaqiri may leave at the end of the season, and Adam Lallana may want to play more often.

“If there’s space available then I’d certainly like Coutinho back, as he was a wonderful player for Liverpool.

“He’s that type of player that when plan A isn’t working he can change the game. He scored some incredible goals for Liverpool and though he’d have to win the fans over after he asked to leave, I think that most fans would recognise how good he was for Liverpool.”

Liverpool FC bolstered their midfield options with the £7.75m addition of Japan international Takumi Minamino in the summer transfer window.

The Reds are set to return to Premier League action with a trip to Norwich City on Saturday as Liverpool FC look to secure their 25th win of the season at Carrow Road.

Liverpool FC will then take on Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash next Tuesday.

