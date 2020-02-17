Reporter: Liverpool FC in ‘advanced talks’ to sign 23-year-old German striker

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are in advanced talks to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, according to Italian reporter Nicolo Schira.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a move to sign the Germany international over the past couple of weeks.

Werner has been a player that has been regularly linked with a switch to Liverpool FC since Jurgen Klopp’s appointment at Anfield back in 2015.

The RB Leipzig star has really elevated his performance level of the past few seasons to earn links to some of Europe’s top clubs.

Werner is believed to have a release clause worth around £48m (€58M) in his current contract that Liverpool FC could exploit.

A report in England earlier this week claimed that the Premier League leaders are set to sign Werner in the summer transfer window.

And Italian reporter Schira took to Twitter on Saturday to claim that the Reds are now in advanced discussions with Werner about a move to Anfield.

Schira posted on his Twitter page: “#Liverpool are in advanced talks for Timo #Werner. Reds are ready to pay the clause (€58M) to #Leipzig and close the deal until April (when clause expires). #transfers #LFC.”

Werner has scored 20 times and has made six assists in 22 games in the Bundesliga this season to help RB Leipzig secure top spot in the table.

Chelsea FC and Manchester United have also been linked with a potential swoop to sign the prolific RB Leipzig goal-scorer.

Liverpool FC will take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

