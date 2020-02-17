Reporter: Liverpool FC in ‘advanced talks’ to sign 23-year-old German striker

Liverpool FC are in advanced talks to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, according to Italian reporter Nicolo Schira

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 17 February 2020, 06:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are in advanced talks to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, according to Italian reporter Nicolo Schira.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a move to sign the Germany international over the past couple of weeks.

Werner has been a player that has been regularly linked with a switch to Liverpool FC since Jurgen Klopp’s appointment at Anfield back in 2015.

The RB Leipzig star has really elevated his performance level of the past few seasons to earn links to some of Europe’s top clubs.

Werner is believed to have a release clause worth around £48m (€58M) in his current contract that Liverpool FC could exploit.

A report in England earlier this week claimed that the Premier League leaders are set to sign Werner in the summer transfer window.

And Italian reporter Schira took to Twitter on Saturday to claim that the Reds are now in advanced discussions with Werner about a move to Anfield.

Schira posted on his Twitter page: “#Liverpool are in advanced talks for Timo #Werner. Reds are ready to pay the clause (€58M) to #Leipzig and close the deal until April (when clause expires). #transfers #LFC.”

Werner has scored 20 times and has made six assists in 22 games in the Bundesliga this season to help RB Leipzig secure top spot in the table.

Chelsea FC and Manchester United have also been linked with a potential swoop to sign the prolific RB Leipzig goal-scorer.

Liverpool FC will take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Ian Wright
‘A brilliant signing’: Ian Wright praises Chelsea FC transfer move
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Newcastle
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man United
Frank Lampard
Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man United
Ian Wright
‘A brilliant signing’: Ian Wright praises Chelsea FC transfer move
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops hint about new Man United signing ahead of Chelsea FC trip
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Gael Monfils
Rotterdam 2020: Gael Monfils beats Auger-Aliassime to win 10th title – back-to-back for first time
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta opens up about signings at Arsenal this summer
Frank Lampard
‘We’re excited’: Frank Lampard raves about incoming Chelsea FC signing
ScoopDragon Football News Network