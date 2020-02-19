Liverpool FC not in talks to sign RB Leipzig forward – report

Liverpool FC have concerns about signing RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 19 February 2020, 07:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC aren’t in active discussions with RB Leipzig about signing Timo Werner this summer, according to a report in England.

The Independent is reporting that the Reds have not opened negotiations with the Bundesliga title challengers about signing Werner, contrary to speculation.

The same article states that Liverpool FC do believe the Germany international has the right style to slot in Jurgen Klopp’s set up at the Anfield outfit.

However, the report reveals that the Premier League leaders are concerned about how Werner would react to not being an automatic starter given the competition for a place in Klopp’s XI.

According to the same story, the Reds expect Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino to remain at Liverpool FC so Werner would have to compete with the formidable trio.

The Independent reveal that Liverpool FC are looking for characters such as Andy Robertson and Fabinho, who were willing to bide their time before earning a start spot in Klopp’s team.

Werner has scored 20 goals and has made six assists in 22 games this season to help RB Leipzig challenge for the Bundesliga title.

The German forward has only scored two goals in 2020 so far, finding the net twice against Union Berlin.

Liverpool FC will take on West Ham at Anfield on Monday night in the Premier League.

