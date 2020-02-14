Liverpool FC want to sign 23-year-old to improve their attack – report

Liverpool FC are hoping to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner to bolster their attack this summer, according to a report in Germany

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 14 February 2020, 06:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC want to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner this summer to bolster their frontline, according to a report in Germany.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Reds have identified Werner as the ideal candidate to improve their attack at the end of the season.

The same article states that Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp wants to sign Werner this summer despite the impressive form of Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane this term.

According to the same story, the Germany international has a contract release clause that stands at £51m, which would represent a significant investment for Liverpool FC.

Werner has been in prolific form for Bundesliga title challengers RB Leipzig this term with a return of 20 goals and six assists in 21 games in the German top flight.

The RB Leipzig forward netted three times in the Champions League group stage to help the German club reach the knockout stage.

Werner will have the chance to prove himself against German opposition when RB Leipzig take on Tottenham Hotspur next Wednesday.

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action with a trip to Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

Klopp’s side will continue their defence of their Champions League crown when the Reds take on Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their round of 16 tie in Madrid on Tuesday night.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC urged to secure signing of Jadon Sancho this summer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: My first impressions of Bruno Fernandes at Man United
Gabriel Martinelli
Paul Merson: What I really think of Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal
Paul Pogba
Man United could be offered Real Madrid attacker in Paul Pogba deal – report
Frank Lampard
‘He’s got a soft spot for them’: German football expert on Jadon Sancho to Chelsea FC talk
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Solskjaer makes decision about new Man United signing ahead of Chelsea FC clash
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba delivers latest Man United injury update
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Four 500s, 12 cities, three surfaces, all crammed into 29 days: it must be February
Paul Pogba
Man United could be offered Real Madrid attacker in Paul Pogba deal – report
ScoopDragon Football News Network