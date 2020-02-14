Liverpool FC want to sign 23-year-old to improve their attack – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC want to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner this summer to bolster their frontline, according to a report in Germany.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Reds have identified Werner as the ideal candidate to improve their attack at the end of the season.

The same article states that Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp wants to sign Werner this summer despite the impressive form of Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane this term.

According to the same story, the Germany international has a contract release clause that stands at £51m, which would represent a significant investment for Liverpool FC.

Werner has been in prolific form for Bundesliga title challengers RB Leipzig this term with a return of 20 goals and six assists in 21 games in the German top flight.

The RB Leipzig forward netted three times in the Champions League group stage to help the German club reach the knockout stage.

Werner will have the chance to prove himself against German opposition when RB Leipzig take on Tottenham Hotspur next Wednesday.

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action with a trip to Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

Klopp’s side will continue their defence of their Champions League crown when the Reds take on Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their round of 16 tie in Madrid on Tuesday night.

