Timo Werner sends message to Jurgen Klopp amid Liverpool FC speculation

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Timo Werner has rated Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp as one of the best managers in the world.

The RB Leipzig striker has been heavily linked with a move to the Champions League holders over the past few months.

Werner fuelled the transfer speculation after his winner in RB Leipzig’s 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in north London last week.

The 23-year-old admitted that has been flattered to see himself be linked with a move to the Premier League leaders.

Liverpool FC are thought to be eager to bolster their attack to provide cover for Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Werner has scored 20 times and has made six assists in an incredible season for the RB Leipzig striker in the Bundesliga.

And the Germany international spoke out about Liverpool FC’s interest for the second time in four days when Werner praised Klopp.

“There’s one of the best managers in the world with Jurgen Klopp, and he is also German,” Werner told Sky Germany, as quoted by Metro.

“Many things suggest that I would maybe fit in [at Liverpool] very well with my playing style. But I don’t think about that at the moment because we have so much to do with Leipzig.

“I won’t rule out anything. We have the European Championship in the summer, I want to focus on that tournament. About everything else I will think after the season.”

Werner has established himself as one of the leading strikers in the Bundesliga over the past two or three seasons at RB Leipzig.

The German forward has scored 88 times in 147 games in all competitions since his move to RB Leipzig in 2016.

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action with a home clash against West Ham United at Anfield on Monday night.

The Reds will make the trip to Watford on Saturday 29 February.

