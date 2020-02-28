Reporter claims Liverpool FC in ‘advanced talks’ to sign top Bundesliga striker

Liverpool FC are closing in on a swoop to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, according to Italian reporter Nicolo Schira

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 28 February 2020, 07:00 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are in the closing stages of talks with RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner about a move to Anfield in the summer, according to Italian reporter Nicolo Schira.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the Germany international from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window to bolster their attack.

Jurgen Klopp needs to sign reinforcements, with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah set to go on Africa Cup of Nations duty next season, while the Egypt forward could also feature at the Olympics in Tokyo.

The RB Leipzig striker has spoken in glowing terms about Klopp and Liverpool FC in the past week after Werner scored the winner in RB Leipzig’s 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League.

Italian journalist Schira has now taken to Twitter to claim that Liverpool FC are in advanced talks with Werner about signing the German forward in a five-year contract.

Schira wrote on Twitter: “#Liverpool have offered to Timo #Werner a contract until 2025 with a wages of €8M + bonuses a year. Talks ongoing to finalize the deal. #transfers #LFC.”

Werner has scored 21 goals and has made seven assists in 23 games in the Bundesliga this season.

The German star has also netted four times in the Champions League to help RB Leipzig edge closer to a last-eight spot.

Liverpool FC are sitting 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table ahead of their trip to Watford on Saturday evening.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
‘It wouldn’t surprise me’: Alan Shearer makes prediction about Liverpool FC
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Olympiakos
Mason Mount
Michael Ballack: I felt sorry for this Chelsea FC star in 3-0 loss to Bayern
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal are ready to sign 21-year-old Spanish defender – report
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Arsenal are considering selling key 30-year-old – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United to step interest in 24-year-old Premier League star – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Alexandre Lacazette
Alexandre Lacazette: Arsenal starlet the best young player in the league
Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova, five-time Major champion, announces retirement from tennis
Gary Neville
Gary Neville: What I really think of Arsenal under Mikel Arteta
ScoopDragon Football News Network