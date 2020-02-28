Reporter claims Liverpool FC in ‘advanced talks’ to sign top Bundesliga striker

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are in the closing stages of talks with RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner about a move to Anfield in the summer, according to Italian reporter Nicolo Schira.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the Germany international from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window to bolster their attack.

Jurgen Klopp needs to sign reinforcements, with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah set to go on Africa Cup of Nations duty next season, while the Egypt forward could also feature at the Olympics in Tokyo.

The RB Leipzig striker has spoken in glowing terms about Klopp and Liverpool FC in the past week after Werner scored the winner in RB Leipzig’s 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League.

Italian journalist Schira has now taken to Twitter to claim that Liverpool FC are in advanced talks with Werner about signing the German forward in a five-year contract.

Schira wrote on Twitter: “#Liverpool have offered to Timo #Werner a contract until 2025 with a wages of €8M + bonuses a year. Talks ongoing to finalize the deal. #transfers #LFC.”

Werner has scored 21 goals and has made seven assists in 23 games in the Bundesliga this season.

The German star has also netted four times in the Champions League to help RB Leipzig edge closer to a last-eight spot.

Liverpool FC are sitting 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table ahead of their trip to Watford on Saturday evening.

