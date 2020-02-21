Timo Werner responds to Liverpool FC transfer speculation

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Timo Werner has fuelled reports linking the RB Leipzig striker with a move to Liverpool FC by describing Jurgen Klopp’s side as “the best team in the world”.

The Germany international has been regularly linked with a potential move to the Premier League leaders over the past few seasons but a transfer has so far failed to materialise.

The speculation has been mounting once again in recent months as Liverpool FC look to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

Reports in the media have suggested that the six-time European champions are prepared to activate Werner’s £60m transfer release clause in order to secure his signature.

Werner has been in electric form in the Bundesliga so far this season, netting 20 times and making six assists in 22 appearances for RB Leipzig.

The 23-year-old did his chances of securing a move to Liverpool FC no harm on Wednesday night when Werner scored the decisive goal in RB Leipzig’s 1-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash in London.

Speaking after the 1-0 win, Werner was asked by Viasport about the rumours linking him with a move to Liverpool FC.

“I know Liverpool is the best team in the moment in the world,” Werner said to Viasport. “When you’re linked with that team it makes me very proud.

“But in case of that, it’s a pleasure but I know at Liverpool there are a lot of good players and I know I have to improve myself to learn much more things to get on this level to play there.”

Liverpool FC signed RB Salzburg midfielder Takumi Minamino in the January transfer window.

