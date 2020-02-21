Timo Werner responds to Liverpool FC transfer speculation

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner breaks his silence on reports linking the striker with a move to Liverpool FC

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 21 February 2020, 07:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Timo Werner has fuelled reports linking the RB Leipzig striker with a move to Liverpool FC by describing Jurgen Klopp’s side as “the best team in the world”.

The Germany international has been regularly linked with a potential move to the Premier League leaders over the past few seasons but a transfer has so far failed to materialise.

The speculation has been mounting once again in recent months as Liverpool FC look to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

Reports in the media have suggested that the six-time European champions are prepared to activate Werner’s £60m transfer release clause in order to secure his signature.

Werner has been in electric form in the Bundesliga so far this season, netting 20 times and making six assists in 22 appearances for RB Leipzig.

The 23-year-old did his chances of securing a move to Liverpool FC no harm on Wednesday night when Werner scored the decisive goal in RB Leipzig’s 1-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash in London.

Speaking after the 1-0 win, Werner was asked by Viasport about the rumours linking him with a move to Liverpool FC.

“I know Liverpool is the best team in the moment in the world,” Werner said to Viasport. “When you’re linked with that team it makes me very proud.

“But in case of that, it’s a pleasure but I know at Liverpool there are a lot of good players and I know I have to improve myself to learn much more things to get on this level to play there.”

Liverpool FC signed RB Salzburg midfielder Takumi Minamino in the January transfer window.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Martin Keown
‘Magnificent’: Martin Keown raves about Arsenal star’s performance
Paul Merson
Paul Merson instructs Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to drop Man United midfielder
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta admits he’s been ‘highly surprised’ by January Arsenal signing
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Olympiakos v Arsenal
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
‘He’s a leader’: Harry Maguire raves about new Man United signing
Martin Keown
‘Magnificent’: Martin Keown raves about Arsenal star’s performance
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Roger Federer
Roger Federer to miss Dubai, Indian Wells, Miami and French Open after knee surgery
Bruno Fernandes
‘We can do much better’: Bruno Fernandes issues Man United rallying cry
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand makes prediction about Liverpool FC domination
ScoopDragon Football News Network