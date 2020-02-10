Liverpool FC plot swoop for 23-year-old German striker – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are plotting a summer swoop to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that Liverpool FC are looking to bolster their squad at the end of the season with the addition of Werner.

The same article states that the Premier League leaders could activate Werner’s €60m (£51m) contract release clause in order to land the Germany international.

According to the same story, the Reds consider Werner a more economical option that Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz and Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

The Athletic go on to report that Liverpool FC are also looking to sign a new left-back to provide cover for Scotland international Andy Robertson.

The Reds signed Japan international Takumi Minamino from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg in the January transfer window to bolster their midfield options.

Liverpool FC are in a commanding position in the Premier League title race after winning 24 of their 25 games in the top flight so far this season.

The Merseyside outfit will make the trip to relegation candidates Norwich City in their next Premier League fixture at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Liverpool FC will then host West Ham in their next league game at Anfield on Saturday 22 February.

