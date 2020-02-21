Steve McManaman pours cold water on Liverpool FC signing 21-year-old

Former Liverpool FC star Steve McManaman (Photo: BT Sport)

Steve McManaman has played down the chances of Liverpool FC signing Norwich City playmaker Todd Cantwell at the end of the season.

The Reds have been linked with a possible swoop for the Norwich midfielder alongside their bitter rivals Manchester United.

The 21-year-old has been one of the bright sparks for Norwich this season as the Canaries head towards relegation back to the Championship.

Cantwell has scored six times and has made two assists in 26 appearances in the Premier League so far this season.

Only Teemu Pukki has netted more times for Norwich in the English top flight as the Canaries racked up 18 points from 26 games.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder McManaman doesn’t believe that Cantwell is at the required level to justify the Reds launching a swoop for the playmaker.

“In the future possibly, but I don’t think he’s done enough yet to warrant playing at that level,” McManaman told horseracing.net.

“I get the fact that he wants to play at a higher level. I get the fact that he thinks he’s playing well in a struggling Norwich team. That’s completely understandable.

“It would surprise me if Liverpool were very interested in him, considering the younger kids Liverpool have in and around the squad at that under-23 level.

“Again, we will wait and see. I can only take on face value what I’ve seen of Todd Cantwell and he’s done well in various games.

“Norwich has a lot of really good young players and have done for a number of years so you have to trust what they’re doing down at Carrow Road.”

Liverpool FC were 1-0 winners against Norwich at Carrow Road last weekend after Sadio Mane netted a 78th-minute strike.

The Reds moved a step closer to winning their first-ever Premier League title thanks to their narrow win.

Jurgen Klopp signed Japan international Takumi Minamino in a £7.75m deal from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg in the January transfer window.

Liverpool FC will host West Ham in the Premier League on Monday night after losing 1-0 to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

