Liverpool FC to offer Virgil van Dijk new £50m contract this summer – report

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 13 February 2020, 08:45 UK
Virgil van Dijk
Virgil van Dijk (Photo: EA Sports)

Liverpool FC are set to offer Virgil van Dijk a new contract in the summer, according to a report.

Website Football Insider is reporting that the Reds are keen to cement Van Dijk’s long-term future at the 18-time English champions at the end of the season.

The same article states that Liverpool FC are prepared to start talks with Van Dijk over a new and improved deal ahead of the summer.

According to the same story, the Premier League leaders are preparing to hand Van Dijk a deal worth in excess of £150,000 a week over a five-year term.

The report goes on to reveal that Liverpool FC could include some lucrative bonuses that could see his new contract surpass the £50m mark.

Van Dijk has been a key part of Liverpool FC’s recent success following his club-record £75m move to the Anfield outfit from Southampton in 2018.

The Dutch centre-half has helped Liverpool FC to reach successive Champions League finals, losing 3-1 to Real Madrid in 2018 before a 2-0 victory over Spurs last term.

The Fifa Club World Cup champions are on course to win the Premier League title for the first time in the club’s history – and they are preparing for their trip to Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon.

