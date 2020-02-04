Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Shrewsbury

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to ease to victory over Shrewsbury Town in their FA Cup fourth-round replay on Tuesday night

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 4 February 2020, 07:00 UK
Michael Owen
Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to beat Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup fourth-round replay at Anfield on Tuesday night.

The Reds will field a young team to take on their League One opponents in their replay as Jurgen Klopp and his senior squad take the night off.

The German head coach’s decision caused controversy after being accused of devaluing the FA Cup competition.

Liverpool FC eased into a 2-0 lead thanks to Curtis Jones’ 15th-minute goal before Donald Love put the ball into his own net.

However, Shrewsbury halved the deficit in the 65th minute through Jason Cummings before the substitute levelled from the spot with 15 minutes to go.

Klopp fielded the club’s Under-23 team in the Carabao Cup quarter-final back in December but Liverpool FC lost 5-0 to Premier League opponents Aston Villa.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Liverpool FC’s Under-23 side to beat Shrewsbury Town in their FA Cup fourth-round replay at Anfield on Tuesday night.

“Jurgen Klopp and his senior players are on their winter break and under 23’s coach Neil Critchley will take charge of a young Liverpool side against Shrewsbury who came from two goals down to earn a replay last month,” Owen told BetVictor.

“There is something of an aura around Anfield at this moment in time and I believe the Reds will win an entertaining tie against a Shrews side who have lost both games since the original 2-2 draw and have failed to find the back of the net in those defeats.”

The Reds are sitting 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table after their 4-0 victory over Southampton at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool FC’s senior squad will enjoy their winter break before the league leaders return to action with a clash against Norwich City on Saturday 15 February.

