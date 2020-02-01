Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Southampton

Arsenal legend Charlie Nicholas (Photo: Sky Sports)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Liverpool FC to edge one step closer to the Premier League title by beating Southampton at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to 42 games by securing a 24th win of the Premier League season against an in-form Southampton side.

Liverpool FC were 2-0 winners against West Ham on Wednesday night thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at the London Stadium.

The 18-time English champions moved 19 points clear of their closest Premier League title rivals Manchester City thanks to their comfortable victory over the Hammers.

Southampton have won three of their last four Premier League fixtures, including a 2-0 victory against Crystal Palace to hoist themselves into the top half of the table.

Sky Sports pundit Nicholas is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 3-0 victory over Southampton at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

“The Liverpool machine just rolls on,” Nicholas told Sky Sports.

“I did think they looked a little on edge against Wolves but they got through again and then strolled through at West Ham with minimum stress. The graft and determination is there and a break is just around the corner.

“They will not worry about the FA Cup scenario and have some time off.

Nicholas added: “Southampton have been impressive. Ralph Hasenhuttl is brilliant – I did not see the need to get rid of him or ever think he was under any pressure in his position.

“He has been courageous and he has the energy back in Southampton. He has Danny Ings, Nathan Redmond and Shane Long all playing well for him.

“I think he may go with a back five for the Liverpool match – who can blame him? Saints are dangerous, but when Liverpool pin teams in, they do not let you off the hook and it is the wide men that do that to you.

“There is no relief through the midfield either. I can’t see this machine faltering. I am so impressed.”

Liverpool FC have won 23 of their 24 games in the Premier League so far this season to leave them on course to surpass Manchester City’s record of 100 points in a top-flight campaign.

The Reds have already amassed 70 points following their 2-0 win against the Hammers.

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Norwich City in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday 15 February before a home clash against West Ham on 22 February.

