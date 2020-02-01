Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Southampton

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table by beating Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds can move 22 points clear of second-placed Manchester City on Saturday before the Citizens make the trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

Liverpool FC were 2-0 winners against West Ham United on Wednesday as they won their game in hand and move 19 points ahead of the defending Premier League champions.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ensured Liverpool FC didn’t stutter even in the absence of Sadio Mane.

The Senegal international was on the score-sheet in the reverse fixture at St Mary’s when Liverpool FC edged to a 2-1 win against the Saints on the south coast.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to beat Southampton at St Mary’s on Saturday afternoon.

“Southampton have been great of late, and what a story their rise up the table has been,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“But Saints have to go to Anfield next and, even though they are playing extremely well, it is hard to see them upsetting a Liverpool side who are just cruising along at the moment.

“The Reds made very easy work of West Ham on Wednesday and I can see this game being a similar story.

“I think the time has passed where you can look at Liverpool and think ‘where are they going to slip up?’ in terms of the title race. That ship has sailed, although Jurgen Klopp will keep saying differently until it is mathematically done.

“Each week they are getting closer to going the whole league season unbeaten but, for me, whether they manage it or not will be decided once the title has been won and the Champions League has restarted.

“Klopp only wants trophies – he is not interested in records or staying unbeaten – so he will chop and change his side then. On Saturday, sadly for Saints, they will be at full strength.”

Liverpool FC are on course to win their first Premier League title after finishing in second place on four different occasions.

The Reds have already beaten every team in the Premier League this season after recording 23 wins in their opening 24 games of the campaign.

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Norwich City on Saturday 15 February after the winter break before Liverpool FC host West Ham on Monday 24 February.

