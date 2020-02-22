BBC Sport pundit predicts Liverpool FC v West Ham

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Liverpool FC to claim a 2-0 win over West Ham United in the Premier League at Anfield on Monday night.

The Reds head into the game looking to bounce back from a rare defeat after they were beaten 1-0 by Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie last week.

Liverpool FC have been in sensational form in the Premier League this season and they have won all but one of their games in the top flight to leave them 22 points clear at the top of the table.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will now have their eye on finishing the top-flight season unbeaten, as well as claiming their first ever Premier League title.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is not expecting the Reds to have any problems when they host West Ham United at Anfield in their next Premier League game on Monday night.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Liverpool did not play very well in their Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night, but you have to accept the Spanish side were very good at what they did.

“After getting an early goal, Atletico wanted a clean sheet and they did everything right to get one. They were so well drilled.

“Defeat is not something that Jurgen Klopp’s side have experienced too often this season, and I do not see it happening to them twice in a week.

“As for West Ham, well no-one is expecting them to get anything here, the same as when they lost at Manchester City on Wednesday night – but they have to start picking up points soon, otherwise they might get cut adrift a little bit.”

Liverpool FC will travel to Watford in their next Premier League game next weekend, before they prepare for their clash against Chelsea FC in the FA Cup fifth round at Stamford Bridge.

They will then return to Premier League action with a home clash against Bournemouth on Saturday 7 March.

