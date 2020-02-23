Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Liverpool FC v West Ham

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC will be too strong for West Ham in their Anfield clash on Monday night, according to Dimitar Berbatov.

The Reds will welcome former Everton boss David Moyes back to the red half of Merseyside in the final fixture of the Premier League weekend.

Liverpool FC will be eager to get back to winning ways following a frustrating 1-0 loss to La Liga side Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Tuesday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have now lost three times in the 2019-20 season, although the Reds remain unbeaten in 43 Premier League games.

Liverpool FC can record their 18th successive top-flight win if they manage to beat relegation candidates West Ham.

Former Spurs striker Berbatov doesn’t envisage Liverpool FC suffering any problems against the Hammers at Anfield on Monday night.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing how Liverpool will react after their defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League,” Betfair ambassador Berbatov told Metro.

“Everything we have seen from them so far tells me that this game will just be business as usual for them but West Ham could see this as an opportunity to kick them whilst they are down.

“I still think Liverpool will be too strong for them and Klopp has proven that he knows how to manage his team, so he will definitely get them up for this one.””

Liverpool FC were 2-0 winners against West Ham in the reverse fixture at the London Stadium last month thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Reds are looking to win their first-ever Premier League title this season as well as end a 30-year wait to lift the top-flight trophy.

Liverpool FC are also closing in on Arsenal’s record of 49 league games unbeaten.

West Ham are currently a point from safety after a difficult run under Moyes.

