Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v West Ham

England legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to continue their march towards the Premier League title by beating West Ham on Monday night.

The Merseyside outfit will start the weekend with a 22-point advantage over Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

The Reds will be eager to bounce back from losing 1-0 to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Tuesday night.

Liverpool FC will have the chance to cement their position at the top of the table with victories over West Ham, Watford and Bournemouth before the Reds return to Champions League action on 11 March.

West Ham are in 18th position in the Premier League table and a point from safety following a six-game winless run under Manuel Pellegrini’s replacement David Moyes.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Liverpool FC to secure a comfortable win against West Ham on Monday night.

“Liverpool may have lost on their return to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium midweek, but I was impressed with how they managed the game after going a goal down to Atletico, although their lack of an away goal is a slight concern ahead of the second leg at Anfield next month,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Liverpool have kept a clean sheet in 10 of their last 11 league games and I don’t think David Moyes’ relegation-threatened West Ham side will be able to prevent another three points for Jurgen Klopp’s record-breaking Reds.”

Liverpool FC were 2-0 winners against West Ham in the reverse fixture at the London Stadium last month.

The Reds have won 25 of their 26 games in the Premier League this season, only dropping points in a draw with Manchester United back in October.

Liverpool FC will host Watford in their next Premier League game on Saturday 29 February.

