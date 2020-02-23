Sky Sports pundit predicts Liverpool FC v West Ham

Arsenal legend Charlie Nicholas (Photo: Sky Sports)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Liverpool FC to take another step towards the Premier League title by beating West Ham United at Anfield on Monday night.

The Reds head into the game looking to continue their march towards the title, with Jurgen Klopp’s men the heavy favourites to lift the trophy in May after their brilliant start.

Liverpool FC have won all but one of their 26 games in the Premier League this season to leave them with a commanding lead at the top of the table.

With the Merseyside outfit also still competing in the Champions League and FA Cup, the Reds will be keen to sew up the Premier League title as quickly as possible.

And former Arsenal star Nicholas is not expecting the Reds to have any problems when they host the Hammers in front of their home fans on Monday night.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Nicholas said: “Liverpool will have had a chance to recover from Tuesday’s defeat in Madrid. We knew they would get it tough; they did not play well and had lots of the ball but it was a dogged team that got physical and defended well, and that agitated Liverpool.

“This happens and it is the Champions League after all. We saw West Ham go to Man City and park the bus. David Moyes went with Michail Antonio instead of Sebastien Haller due to counter-attack threat.

“Robert Snodgrass could not keep the ball, and West Ham could not get out. If they go down 2-0, they will be happy with that, with goal difference tot think about.

“Liverpool will be the exact same, as it is three points closer to the Premier League title. They just need to get another game ticked off and though the crowd will want it to be more exciting, they will be happy to just get over the line too.

“Liverpool will take it nice and easy if they do score early, and then can afford to make the changes.

“Jurgen Klopp has to protect some of these players and do not want them to pick up any injuries for the return leg. The result will not be as damaging as some people may think.”

Liverpool FC lost the first leg of their Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid 1-0 last week away in Spain.

The Reds will host the La Liga side in the return leg at Anfield on Wednesday 11 March as they look to book their place in the quarter-finals.

