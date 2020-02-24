Georginio Wijnaldum predicts Liverpool FC v West Ham

Georginio Wijnaldum (Photo: The Sport Review)

Georginio Wijnaldum has warned his Liverpool FC team-mates to expect a difficult game when they host West Ham United in the Premier League on Monday night.

The Reds head into the game looking to claim the three points and take another big step towards winning the Premier League title.

As things stand, Liverpool FC are currently 19 points ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League table, although they have played a game less than the Citizens.

Liverpool FC were 2-0 winners against West Ham United in the reverse fixture in London earlier in the season.

But Wijnaldum is expecting a tough game when the Reds host the Hammers on Monday night.

Speaking in an interview with Liverpool FC’s website, Wijnaldum said: “It’s going to be a difficult game.

“When we played away it was already a difficult game – they dropped deep, they made it difficult for us to play our football. I think they’re going to try to do that again.

“Every situation is different, we just have to deal with the situation we will be in at that moment.”

Liverpool FC have made an incredible start to the new Premier League season and they have won all but one of their games in the top flight this term.

The Reds are now aiming to clinch the Premier League title as soon as possible, as they also compete in the FA Cup and Champions League.

Liverpool FC face a tough test in the fifth round of the FA Cup, with a trip to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea FC on Tuesday 3 March.

