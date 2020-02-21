Liverpool keeping tabs on 23-year-old Bundesliga striker – report

Liverpool FC are interested in Werder Bremen striker Milot Rashica, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 21 February 2020, 08:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: The Sport Review)

Liverpool FC are interested in a swoop to sign Werder Bremen striker Milot Rashica, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Reds are eyeing a potential swoop to sign the Kosovo international in the summer.

Rashica has been one of Werder Bremen’s top performers in an otherwise difficult season for the Bundesliga club.

The same article claims that Jurgen Klopp’s interest has been piqued following Rashica’s return of seven goals and three assists for the relegation strugglers.

According to the same story, the Liverpool FC boss is “personally keeping an eye on” the Werder Bremen striker ahead of a potential bid for the Kosovon forward.

The Sun go on to claim that Werder Bremen could ask for £31m for the 23-year-old forward, despite the Bundesliga outfit’s struggles in the German top flight this term.

Liverpool FC only signed Japan international Takumi Minamino in the January transfer window, in a £7.75m move to the Anfield side from Red Bull Salzburg.

The Reds suffered a 1-0 loss to La Liga side Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Tuesday night.

Liverpool FC will take on West Ham United at Anfield on Monday night in their next Premier League fixture.

