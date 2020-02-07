Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Man City v West Ham

Arsenal legend Charlie Nicholas (Photo: Sky Sports)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Manchester City to claim a thumping 4-0 win over West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Citizens head into the game looking to bounce back from the disappointment of their 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in north London last weekend.

Pep Guardiola’s men were reduced to 10 men against Jose Mourinho’s side as Steven Bergwijn and Son Heung-Min scored in the second half to hand the three points to the Lilywhites.

Manchester City are now preparing to welcome the Hammers to The Etihad this weekend as they look to get their campaign back on track.

As things stand, Manchester City are 22 points behind leaders Liverpool FC but they can close that gap down to 19 points with victory as the Reds are not in action this weekend.

And former Arsenal star Nicholas does not envisage Manchester City having any problems when they take on West Ham United this weekend.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Nicholas said: “Manchester City are irrelevant in the context of the title race. When I look at Pep Guardiola’s side, I see a genius in pain.

“He is not getting the criticism that many other coaches would be getting, because he is Pep. Everyone loves his style of play, the grip he has on players, the strain he puts on his players and himself.

“I have always loved it; even when he loses, he is angry and agitated. The Man Utd games at home probably made them reflect. Who has the hunger to still play under his guidance?

“You get spells from Riyad Mahrez, while Raheem Sterling has gone off the boil. If Leroy Sane was fit, I think Sterling would see more of the bench. This was a lad who I went for as Player of the Season last year, but he is not there with his finishing.

“Either you make goals or you score goals. Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero are pitching in with the performances at the moment, but dare I say it Pep has got it wrong. Fernandinho is just not a centre-back. I would love to see how Fernandinho is in front of John Stones.

“It is so typical of West Ham at the moment that they occasionally turn up, put in a performance for 25 minutes, but if they lose a goal then it is game over. It is not a happy time but David Moyes will have to dig in.”

Manchester City will travel to Leicester City in their next Premier League game, before they turn their attentions towards their crunch Champions League clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday 26 February.

