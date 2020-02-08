Michael Owen states his prediction for Man City v West Ham

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is tipping Manchester City to ease to an emphatic win against West Ham United at The Etihad on Sunday afternoon.

The defending Premier League champions will be looking to return to winning ways following a 2-0 loss to top-six rivals Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

The Citizens succumbed to a defeat in north London despite having 19 shots on goal in comparison to Tottenham’s three efforts.

Pep Guardiola’s side are 22 points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool FC in the title race following an inconsistent season from the Eastlands outfit.

Manchester City have the chance to reduce Liverpool FC’s lead to 19 points if the Citizens beat West Ham at The Etihad on Sunday ahead of the Reds’ return to action at Norwich next Saturday.

West Ham are winless in their last five Premier League games to heap pressure on David Moyes.

The Hammers are in the relegation zone and a point adrift of Aston Villa in the race to beat the drop.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Manchester City to ease to a commanding win against West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

“David Moyes’ will have spent a long week mulling over events at the London Stadium last weekend when his side dropped two valuable points having led Brighton 3-1 with 15 minutes to go,” Owen told BetVictor.

“West Ham travel to the Etihad this weekend in the bottom three and with a trip to Anfield in their next league game, it is likely that things are going to get worse before they get better for the Hammers.

“Manchester City have missed four of their last six penalties in all competitions and their loss to Spurs on Sunday seemed to perfectly sum up their league season – lots of wonderful attacking football, but not clinical enough in the big games and a fragile defence that is too easily breached.”

Manchester City have won the Premier League title in the last two seasons under Guardiola.

The Citizens haven’t won the Champions League since Guardiola’s appointment in 2015.

