Gary Lineker reacts to Man United’s 3-0 win over Watford

Gary Lineker takes to social media to react to Bruno Fernandes' goal in Man United's 3-0 win over Watford

By Social Spy Sunday 23 February 2020, 15:55 UK
Gary Lineker
England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker took to social media to react to Bruno Fernandes’ first goal for Manchester United as the new signing helped to inspire the Red Devils to a 3-0 win over Watford on Sunday.

The 25-year-old made his third Premier League start of the season at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon last month.

The new signing broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute when he converted his penalty from the spot after he was brought down by Ben Foster in the box.

Anthony Martial then made it 2-0 to the hosts with a lovely dinked finish in the 58th minute.

Mason Greenwood then added a third for the Red Devils when he fired home a brilliant finish for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

England legend Lineker was clearly keeping a close eye on proceedings as they unfolded at Old Trafford, and he took to Twitter after Fernandes’ opener.

Lineker wrote after the opening goal: “On a huge day for boxing it’s good to see that Bruno has hit the target for @ManUtd.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United legend Ferdinand chimed in himself to praise Martial for his strike, posting on Twitter after the Frenchman’s goal: “Wow @AnthonyMartial 👏🏽.”

The win lifts Manchester United up into fifth place in the Premier League table and leaves them just three points behind Chelsea FC in the race for a top-four finish.

