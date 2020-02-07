Man United, Chelsea FC to reignite interest in top 19-year-old – report

Manchester United and Chelsea FC are set to reignite their interest in Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, according to a report

Friday 7 February 2020, 07:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United and Chelsea FC are set to rekindle their interest in Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sun, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the two Premier League clubs are monitoring Sancho’s situation at the Bundesliga outfit closely ahead of the summer.

The same article states that Dortmund are open to Sancho’s potential departure at the end of the Bundesliga campaign but the German side will demand a £100m transfer fee.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC and Manchester United were reluctant to meet Dortmund’s asking price last month but the two clubs could dig deep to sign Sancho at the end of the season.

Sancho has scored 15 goals and has made 16 assists in 28 games for Dortmund so far this season despite falling out of favour at the start of the Bundesliga campaign.

The England international has been a big hit in the German top flight since his move to Dortmund from defending champions Manchester City in the 2017 summer transfer window.

Chelsea FC will renew their rivalry with Manchester United when the top-four contenders meet at Stamford Bridge on Monday 17 February.

The Blues are six points ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in the race to finish in the top four.

