Photo: Bruno Fernandes posts Man United fitness update ahead of Chelsea FC clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Bruno Fernandes says he is “getting stronger” ahead of Manchester United’s trip to Chelsea FC in the Premier League on Monday night.

The Portugal international could make his second Premier League appearance at Stamford Bridge following his £47m move to Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon last month.

Fernandes was signed to add more creativity to the Manchester United midfielder in the absence of World Cup winner and club-record signing Paul Pogba.

However, the 25-year-old was unable to help Manchester United end a run of three Premier League games without a goal as the Red Devils settled for a goalless draw with Wolves.

Fernandes will be hoping to register his first goal or his first assist when Manchester United look to beat Chelsea FC to bolster their top-four hopes on Monday night.

The Portuguese midfielder provided an update on his fitness status on Instagram as the Manchester United signing trained with the rest of his team-mates in Marbella.

Fernandes posted the photo below and wrote the following caption on the social media app: “Feeling good and getting stronger here in Marbella with the rest of the lads! 🔴💪🏻⚫ #MUFC”

Manchester United are looking to secure a return to the Champions League this season after one-season absence.

The Red Devils are in eighth position in the Premier League table and six points adrift of Chelsea FC.

