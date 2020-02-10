Jack Grealish gives ‘go-ahead’ for summer Man United move – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Jack Grealish has given the green light to the prospect of a transfer to Manchester United this summer, according to reports.

Website GOAL is reporting that the 24-year-old Aston Villa star is ready to agree to a move to Old Trafford, despite formal talks between the two clubs not yet having taken place.

Grealish’s future at Aston Villa has been a source of speculation in recent weeks, and the same story claims that it is widely expected that he will be on his way out of Villa Park this summer.

The same article claims that Grealish has even already begun house hunting in anticipation of his transfer to Old Trafford this summer.

The story also says that Manchester United are currently front of the queue to land Grealish this summer due to the uncertainty about Paul Pogba’s future at the club.

Indeed, the same article says that Manchester United are prepared to use a portion of the transfer fee for any deal for Pogba in a move to sign Grealish this summer.

Grealish has been in good form for Villa this season and has scored seven goals and made five assists in the Premier League for the newly-promoted side.

