Alan Shearer claims Man United star needs to offer more

Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)

Alan Shearer has claimed that Anthony Martial needs to offer more in the Manchester United team.

The France international has failed to find the back of the net in the Premier League since a 4-0 victory over Norwich City at Old Trafford on 11 January.

Manchester United have drawn a blank in their last three Premier League outings against Liverpool FC, Burnley and Wolves to earn a point from the three games.

Although Martial has scored against Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup fourth round, the 24-year-old’s performances in the Premier League have attracted criticism.

Martial has struggled to carry the Manchester United team in the absence of Marcus Rashford, who suffered a serious back problem against Wolves last month.

Match Of The Day pundit Shearer believes that Martial needs to do much more in the Manchester United team after his disappointing display against Wolves on Saturday evening.

“There’s your centre-forward Martial [outside the box], no-one in the middle at all,” Shearer told Match Of The Day. “The ball gets worked down that left-hand side, not enough options in there – and that’s why, because [Martial] is hanging out there.

“Got to do better, got to hold the play up better, bring people into the game. Too easily shoved off the ball.

“Where are Wan-Bissaka’s options? They’re miles away. He’s got no options. They’ve got to come over. Someone’s got to try and help him.

“Eventually he takes a touch, and another touch, and another one, too many because there’s nothing on and he eventually gives the ball away.

“He’s [Martial] got to offer more than today’s game.”

Martial has scored eight times in 19 games in the Premier League this season.

Manchester United signed Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes and Shanghai Shenhua striker Odion Ighalo to bolster their attack for the remainder of the season.

The Red Devils will make the trip to fourth-placed Chelsea FC in their next Premier League game on Monday 17 February.

Manchester United will then return to Europa League action with a clash against Club Brugge in the first leg of their round 32 tie on Thursday 20 February.

