Paul Scholes delivers blunt Man United assessment of Anthony Martial

Man United legend Paul Scholes suggests Anthony Martial isn't good at taking instructions on board

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 20 February 2020, 06:00 UK
Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)
Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)

Paul Scholes says he doesn’t believe Anthony Martial can take instructions on board after the Manchester United forward’s laboured performance in Monday night’s 2-0 win at Chelsea FC.

The France international broke the deadlock in the first half at Stamford Bridge after Martial produced a brilliant header from Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cross.

Manchester United secured a valuable three points in the second half when their captain Harry Maguire doubled the away side’s lead with a header from a corner.

Martial was replaced by January signing Odion Ighalo in the final minutes of the Premier League clash in west London followed a mixed performance from the Frenchman.

Former Manchester United midfielder Scholes wasn’t impressed with Martial’s overall performance despite the French striker’s opener at Stamford Bridge in Monday’s win.

“With Anthony Martial, it’s interesting, I don’t know if he’s a wide player, I don’t know if he’s a centre forward,” Scholes is quoted as saying by Metro.

“Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] clearly thinks there’s a centre forward in there and he’s telling him to get in the box as often as he can.

“He laboured at times to get in the box, he didn’t really bust a gut. You shouldn’t need to [tell a striker to get into the penalty box], but if you’re Anthony Martial he looks like he needs telling.

“He looks like he doesn’t take that much information in. Some players are like that, sometimes you tell them once and they’ll do it all the time. He looks like you need to tell him every two minutes, what you want him to do.”

Martial has scored nine times and has made three assists in 20 games in the Premier League this season.

The French striker is Manchester United’s second-highest goal-scorer behind Marcus Rashford.

The Red Devils moved into seventh position and three points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC thanks to their 2-0 win.

Manchester United will take on Club Brugge in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie on Thursday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Ighalo’s former side Watford on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Martin Keown
‘Magnificent’: Martin Keown raves about Arsenal star’s performance
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
Alan Shearer predicts where Arsenal will finish this season
Matteo Guendouzi
Mikel Arteta explains why he dropped Matteo Guendouzi from Arsenal squad
Gary Neville
Gary Neville: What I really think of Man United’s January signings
Alexandre Lacazette
Alexandre Lacazette praises Mikel Arteta after ending Arsenal goal drought
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Olympiakos v Arsenal
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Elina Svitolina
Dubai Premier 2020: Draw opens up as former champs Bencic and Svitolina fall at first hurdle
Bruno Fernandes
‘We can do much better’: Bruno Fernandes issues Man United rallying cry
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand makes prediction about Liverpool FC domination
ScoopDragon Football News Network