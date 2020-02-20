Paul Scholes delivers blunt Man United assessment of Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)

Paul Scholes says he doesn’t believe Anthony Martial can take instructions on board after the Manchester United forward’s laboured performance in Monday night’s 2-0 win at Chelsea FC.

The France international broke the deadlock in the first half at Stamford Bridge after Martial produced a brilliant header from Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cross.

Manchester United secured a valuable three points in the second half when their captain Harry Maguire doubled the away side’s lead with a header from a corner.

Martial was replaced by January signing Odion Ighalo in the final minutes of the Premier League clash in west London followed a mixed performance from the Frenchman.

Former Manchester United midfielder Scholes wasn’t impressed with Martial’s overall performance despite the French striker’s opener at Stamford Bridge in Monday’s win.

“With Anthony Martial, it’s interesting, I don’t know if he’s a wide player, I don’t know if he’s a centre forward,” Scholes is quoted as saying by Metro.

“Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] clearly thinks there’s a centre forward in there and he’s telling him to get in the box as often as he can.

“He laboured at times to get in the box, he didn’t really bust a gut. You shouldn’t need to [tell a striker to get into the penalty box], but if you’re Anthony Martial he looks like he needs telling.

“He looks like he doesn’t take that much information in. Some players are like that, sometimes you tell them once and they’ll do it all the time. He looks like you need to tell him every two minutes, what you want him to do.”

Martial has scored nine times and has made three assists in 20 games in the Premier League this season.

The French striker is Manchester United’s second-highest goal-scorer behind Marcus Rashford.

The Red Devils moved into seventh position and three points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC thanks to their 2-0 win.

Manchester United will take on Club Brugge in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie on Thursday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Ighalo’s former side Watford on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip