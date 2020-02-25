BBC Sport pundit: Man United striker is club’s new ‘whipping boy’

Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)

Anthony Martial has taken the place of Romelu Lukaku as Manchester United’s whipping boy, Garth Crooks has warned Ole Gunner Solskjaer.

The France international has received a lot of criticism so far this season following Lukaku’s move to Inter Milan in a big-money deal last summer.

Martial and Marcus Rashford have been heavily relied upon to provide Manchester United with a cutting edge up front.

The England international’s recent injury setback has only heaped further pressure on Martial to lead the Manchester United attack.

The 24-year-old scored in Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Watford on Sunday, taking his tally to three goals in his last five games in all competitions.

In fact, Martial has found the net five times in 10 outings to suggest the France forward has hit form at a crucial point of the season.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks has warned Solskjaer that the Manchester United “boo-boys” need to lay off Martial.

“I was tempted to put Greenwood into my TOTW, but Martial scored a brilliant headed goal against Chelsea in midweek and produced a sensational chip to beat goalkeeper Ben Foster when the chance appeared to have gone against Watford,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“Make no mistake, Martial seems to have taken over from former striker Romelu Lukaku as United’s whipping boy. The France forward may be slightly temperamental, but he can play.

“If United fans want to get the best out of him, their boo-boys need to treat him with care.”

Martial has scored 10 times in 21 appearances in the Premier League this season, just two goals less than Rashford.

Manchester United will take on Club Brugge in the second leg of their Europa League last-32 clash on Thursday night.

Martial scored their equaliser in a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Belgium last week.

