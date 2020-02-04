Ian Wright tells Man United boss to drop Anthony Martial for 18-year-old

Arsenal legend Ian Wright (Photo: BT Sport)

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should start Mason Greenwood ahead of Anthony Martial for their next game against Chelsea FC, according to Arsenal legend Ian Wright.

Martial struggled to test Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio in Manchester United’s goalless draw with their top-six rivals at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

The France international has missed a series of chances against Liverpool FC, Burnley and Wolves as Martial struggles in the absence of team-mate Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United have failed to find the net in their last three Premier League games to collect one point from a possible nine.

Greenwood has found his game-time limited despite Marcus Rashford’s back injury and Martial’s poor form in front of goal in recent weeks.

Manchester United signed former Watford striker Odion Ighalo on loan from Shanghai Shenhua for the remainder of the season last week.

However, former Arsenal striker Wright believes that Manchester United boss Solskjaer should start with Greenwood against Chelsea FC in their next Premier League outing at Stamford Bridge on Monday 17 February.

“I’d play him [against Chelsea FC],” Wright told Match of the Day on Saturday night. “Absolutely.

“When you look at how Martial has played in that game, I would play him now, absolutely.”

Greenwood has scored four goals in two starts and 18 substitute appearances in the Premier League this season. He has also netted four Europa League goals as well as finding the net in the League Cup and FA Cup.

The teenager has found the net against Sheffield United, Everton, Newcastle United and Norwich City.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip