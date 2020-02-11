Bernardo Silva sends message to Man United fans about Bruno Fernandes

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Bruno Fernandes will be a big hit at Manchester United after his January move, according to Manchester City star Bernardo Silva.

The Red Devils finally signed Fernandes in a reported £47m deal from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window following almost 12 months of speculation.

Fernandes opted for the number 18 shirt after the 25-year-old put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the 20-time English champions following his big-money switch.

The Portugal international failed to score or make an assist on his debut as Manchester United drew a blank for a third successive Premier League game in a goalless draw with Wolves at Old Trafford.

Fernandes was a big hit in the Portuguese top flight during his two-and-a-half seasons with Sporting Lisbon following his move from Serie A side Sampdoria in 2017.

Manchester City’s Portuguese playmaker Silva is tipping Fernandes to have a big impact at Manchester United after his January switch.

“I think he is going to adapt [to the Premier League], he has already played in Italy when he was younger, so it’s not his first experience aboard,” Silva told Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro.

“I’m happy for him, I’m happy that he’s playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world and I think he’s going to do great at Man United.

“The best thing about Bruno is his mentality and the way he gives himself to the team 100 per cent and he just goes in every game.

“It doesn’t matter who he’s playing against and his mentality and character is the best thing about him.

“Changing is always complicated, you have to adapt to the way your new team plays, your team-mates, the way the manager wants to play, sometimes new systems so maybe it will take him a few months but I think it’s good that he’s here and he’ll be a great asset for Man United – but hopefully not against Man City.”

Fernandes could make his second appearance for Manchester United when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side make the trip to Chelsea FC in their next Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

Manchester United signed Fernandes and former Watford striker Odion Ighalo in the January transfer window to bolster Solskjaer’s creative option in his squad.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip