Dimitar Berbatov: What I think of Bruno Fernandes at Man United

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Bruno Fernandes could fire Manchester United to a top-four finish, according to Dimitar Berbatov.

The Portugal international has been an instant hit at Manchester United following his £47m move to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Fernandes has added some much-needed creativity and quality to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield in the absence of Paul Pogba this season.

The Portuguese midfielder was on the score-sheet in Manchester United’s 5-0 rout of Belgian side Club Brugge in the second leg of their Europa League last-32 tie on Thursday night.

The 25-year-old has scored two goals and has made two assists in five games in all competitions since his big-money move to the 20-time English champions.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov believes that Fernandes gives the Red Devils an outside shot at securing a top-four finish in the Premier League this term.

“The big plus for United against Watford was the performance of Bruno Fernandes who was outstanding,” Berbatov told Betfair.

“I was impressed by the way he took responsibility and stepped up to score his first United goal from the penalty. And the style he took it with showed that he has the confidence to succeed at United.

“It will be difficult for United to finish in the Premier League top four but, with Spurs and Chelsea performing inconsistently, it is not impossible.

“United look like a different team with Fernandes always looking to get on the ball, drive them forward and play the strikers in.

“I would have enjoyed playing in front of Fernandes because, for a striker, you are always willing to make runs when you know you have somebody in midfield who can find you with a pass.

“As well as his creativity, Fernandes has a good shot on him. The only aspect of his performance that he needs to work on is his aggression in the defensive part of the game but that should come as he gets more experience in the Premier League.”

Manchester United will take on Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday in the Premier League.

The Red Devils will start the weekend in fifth place and three points adrift of Chelsea FC.

Manchester United will make the trip to Derby County to take on their club record goal-scorer Wayne Rooney in the FA Cup fifth round on Thursday night.

