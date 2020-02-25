‘Top class’: BBC Sport pundit raves about Man United star

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks says he is impressed with Bruno Fernandes' top-class performances at Manchester United so far

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 25 February 2020, 06:30 UK
Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Garth Crooks believes that Bruno Fernandes has made a big statement by accepting penalty duty so early into his Manchester United career.

The Portugal international was on the score-sheet in Manchester United’s 3-0 victory over Watford in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The January signing opened his Premier League account for the club by scoring from the penalty spot to break the deadlock in the 42nd minute against Watford.

Fernandes made assists in consecutive Premier League games when the £47m signing teed up Mason Greenwood to make it 3-0 following Anthony Martial’s goal.

The 25-year-old has hit the ground running since his big-money move to Manchester United from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Former Spurs forward Crooks says the Manchester United supporters are already aware that they’ve got a “top-class player” on their hands in Fernandes.

“This lad looked good on his Premier League debut, but to be taking Manchester United’s penalties so early in his career at Old Trafford is a statement in itself,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“Since the injury to striker Rashford and the prolonged absence of midfielder Paul Pogba, United have had problems with penalty-takers, but Fernandes could be the answer.

“There is also a developing relationship between Fernandes and the fans, which is hardly surprising. They know a top-class player when they see one.”

Manchester United are in fifth position and three points behind Chelsea FC in the race to finish in the top four.

The Red Devils will take on Club Brugge in the second leg of their Europa League last-32 tie on Thursday night after a 1-1 draw in Belgium last week.

Manchester United will take on Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.

