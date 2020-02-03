Gary Neville compares new Man United signing to Juan Sebastian Veron

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville has compared new Manchester United signing Bruno Fernandes to his former team-mate Juan Sebastian Veron.

The Portugal international was named in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI on Saturday night after the 25-year-old completed his move to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon last week.

Fernandes acquitted himself well on his Premier League debut as Manchester United were held to a goalless draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday evening.

The 25-year-old had five shots on goal, completed two tackles and finished with 78 per cent pass completion.

The new Manchester United signing will be tasked with adding more creativity to Solskjaer’s midfield in the absence of injured duo Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

Neville likened Manchester United signing Fernandes to former Argentina international Veron as the Sky Sports pundit gave his verdict on the Portuguese midfielder’s debut.

“I thought he did OK,” Neville said on Sky Sports. “I mean, it was a difficult game for him. I thought actually he adapted quite well in the second half and showed a lot of discipline.

“We’ve heard a lot about his assists and his goals and how he can affect in the front of the pitch, but when he was moved into like a holding midfield role in the second half alongside Fred I actually thought he did quite well.

“He showed experience and discipline and didn’t expose himself too much.

“In the first half in the number 10 role, he reminded me a little bit of what Juan Sebastian Veron used to do when he came to United.

“He sort of charged around everywhere and moved everywhere and was busy and sort of looking for spaces but didn’t really play in a position.

“I actually liked him more in the second half when he played with a little bit more control. But I think it was a decent debut from him.

“I think Fred has done very well in these last few months, he’s emerged as a really good player for United, so you never know, those two in midfield could control games and there was some promise there. It’s early days, but I like what he did.”

Manchester United are in sixth position in the Premier League table after extending their winless run to three games following losses to Burnley and Liverpool FC last month.

The Red Devils will have the chance to close the gap on fourth-placed Chelsea FC when Manchester United make the trip to Frank Lampard’s side in their next fixture on Monday 17 February.

Manchester United signed Fernandes and former Watford striker Odion Ighalo in the January transfer window.

