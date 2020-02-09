Dimitar Berbatov identifies where new Man United signing must improve

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Dimitar Berbatov says Manchester United signing Bruno Fernandes needs to improve the physical side of his game to be a success in the Premier League.

The Red Devils signed Fernandes in a £47m deal from Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon last month to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s options in the middle of the park.

Fernandes made his debut in Manchester United’s goalless draw with Wolves at Old Trafford last weekend.

The 25-year-old showed glimpses of his potential in a promising performance, but Fernandes was unable to help Manchester United make the breakthrough in the game.

The January signing received a booking for a mistimed challenge during his Premier League debut to raise questions about his ability to adapt to the physicality of the English top flight.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov believes that Fernandes will need to improve in this area if the Portugal international is going to be a success at the 20-time English champions.

“Bruno Fernandes performed well on his debut against Wolves,” Berbatov told Betfair, as quoted by Metro.

“He will need a few games to get used to the rhythm of the team but the Portuguese midfielder showed that he’s an intelligent player, with an eye for a killer pass and powerful shot.

“As he grows into his role, I can see Fernandes controlling games.

“But there were a couple of incidents that suggested he needs to work on the physical side of his game. ‘The Premier League is the most physical league, much tougher than the Portuguese league and faster too.

“The signs are good for Fernandes and I am looking forward to United’s next match, following the winter break, to see how he slots into United’s system and if he can add creativity.”

Manchester United are in seventh place in the Premier League table and six points adrift of Chelsea FC in the race to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League.

The Red Devils will make the trip to west London to take on Chelsea FC in their next Premier League game on Monday 17 February.

