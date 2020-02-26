Ole Gunnar Solskjaer compares new Man United signing to Paul Scholes

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes (Photo: BT Sport)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says new Manchester United signing Bruno Fernandes reminds him of Paul Scholes and Juan Sebastian Veron.

The Portugal international produced an influential performance to help Manchester United ease to a 3-0 win over Watford at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Fernandes broke the deadlock from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute before the January signing teed up Mason Green to make it 3-0 in the second half of the Premier League clash.

The 25-year-old has scored one goal and has made two assists in three Premier League games since his £47m move to Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in January.

Manchester United manager Solskjaer was quick to liken Fernandes to his former team-mates Scholes and Veron following Sunday’s 3-0 win over Watford.

“In today’s market I think we got a good deal,” Solskjaer told his post-match press conference. “He has come in and done really well, given everyone a boost, that means more than getting a player in.

“He has done something to the crowd. You can see with the supporters, they are used to players with that personality, mentality and quality, all the attributes of a Manchester United player the fans have seen many, many times before.

“From day one, the first minute, he has felt like a presence in the group, demanding the ball from his first training session. Some players take time warming up, but he felt confident straight away.

“He has done something to the crowd. You can see with the supporters, they are used to players with that personality, mentality and quality, all the attributes of a Manchester United player the fans have seen many, many times before.

“From day one, the first minute, he has felt like a presence in the group, demanding the ball from his first training session. Some players take time warming up, but he felt confident straight away.

Fernandes scored 20 times and made 13 assists in 33 games in the Portuguese top flight last season to highlight his ability to create and score goals.

Manchester United hoisted themselves into fifth place and three points adrift of Chelsea FC thanks to their 3-0 win over Watford.

The Red Devils will take on Belgian side Club Brugge in the second leg of their last-32 tie on Thursday night after a 1-1 draw in Belgium last week.

Manchester United will make the trip to Everton on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip