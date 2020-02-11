Daniel James rates new Man United signing Bruno Fernandes

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Daniel James says he has been impressed with Manchester United signing Bruno Fernandes so far.

The Portugal international completed a £47m move to Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window to end months of speculation surrounding his future.

Fernandes put pen to paper on a five-and-a-half year deal with the 20-time English champions as the Portuguese playmaker bolstered Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield options.

The 25-year-old made his debut in Manchester United’s goalless draw with Wolves as Fernandes registered more shots on goal than any other player in the league clash.

Fernandes will be hoping to get acclimated to life at Manchester United before the Red Devils return to Premier League action from the winter break next Monday.

James, who moved to Manchester United from Swansea City in the summer, gave his verdict on Fernandes’ impact at the Old Trafford outfit so far.

“He is settling in great,” James told MUTV.

“I know quite a few of the boys speak his language and he speaks great English as well.

“So I think as soon as he came in he put his stamp on the game and he showed what he is about in that last game, on his debut.

“He was great, with the balls he played in behind and, for me, if we can get that bond, especially playing it in behind, I think that will be great.”

Manchester United are in seventh position in the Premier League table and six points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race to secure a Champions League spot.

The Red Devils will make the trip to Chelsea FC in their next top-flight fixture at Stamford Bridge on Monday night as Manchester United have the chance to move to within three points of the west London outfit.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip