Solskjaer makes decision about new Man United signing ahead of Chelsea FC clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to include Odion Ighalo in his Manchester United squad for their trip to Chelsea FC on Monday night.

The Red Devils signed the Nigeria international on a six-month loan from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua in the January transfer window.

The 30-year-old has been tasked with giving Solskjaer more options up front in the absence of injured Marcus Rashford.

Ighalo hasn’t kicked a ball in the Premier League since 2017 after he moved to China from Watford.

The January signing hasn’t been able to train with the rest of his Manchester United team-mates in Marbella.

However, Ighalo is set to link up with his new team-mates when the Red Devils return to England from Spain at the weekend.

Solskjaer has confirmed that Ighalo will be included in Manchester United’s matchday squad for their trip to Chelsea FC on Monday night.

“Yeah, he is going to travel with us,” Solskjaer told Man United’s website.

“We will just see his fitness work this week and I think we will get him sharp.

“We want to integrate him as quickly as we can because, of course, he is desperate to play for us.”

Ighalo scored 39 times in 99 games in all competitions during his two and a half seasons at Watford before he completed a move to China.

The Manchester United signing netted 46 goals in 76 games during stints at Changchun Yatai and Shanghai Shenhua.

Solskjaer’s side have failed to score a goal in the Premier League in their last three outings ahead of Monday night’s trip to Chelsea FC.

