Dimitar Berbatov: What I really think about Man United signing Odion Ighalo

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Dimitar Berbatov has issued his backing for Manchester United signing Odion Ighalo.

The Red Devils snapped up the Nigeria international on loan for the remainder of the Premier League season on the final day of the January transfer window.

Ighalo will be tasked with providing cover for Marcus Rashford during the England international’s recovery from a serious back problem that he suffered last month.

The 30-year-old’s transfer was slightly controversial given that Ighalo has spent the past two-and-a-half years in the Chinese Super League since his departure from Watford in 2017.

Manchester United had been linked with some top names such as Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani before the 20-time English champions ultimately swooped for Ighalo.

Former Red Devils striker Berbatov believes Ighalo will be a good addition to the Manchester United team.

“I think it’s a good move for United because Ighalo has played in the Premier League, and did well with Watford, so he will know what to expect,” Berbatov told Betfair, as quoted by Metro.

“He’s scored plenty of goals in China and his record for Nigeria is impressive too. I want to see him play as soon as possible because I’m curious to see how he will fit in to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans.

“Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial both like to cut in from the left so United have arguably lacked a natural number nine this season. That’s what Ighalo should give them and I will be interested to see how they play with him in the side.

“I liked Ighalo’s interview in which he said how happy he was to move to Old Trafford. He was so keen that he told his agent he would accept a pay cut.

“It’s great to see United sign a player who is passionate about the club. They need players like that.”

Ighalo scored 16 times in the Premier League during his spell at Watford, netting 15 of those goals during the 2015-16 season.

The Manchester United signing could make his debut against top-four rivals Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Monday 17 February.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are languishing in seventh place in the Premier League table and six points behind Chelsea FC after failing to score in their last three games.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip