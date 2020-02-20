‘Brave as a lion’: Solskjaer raves about Man United star’s display at Chelsea FC

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaped praise on Eric Bailly for his “brave” performance upon his return to the Manchester United side for Monday night’s 2-0 win at Chelsea FC.

The Ivory Coast international was named in Solskjaer’s starting line-up for the first time this season despite Manchester United facing a direct top-four rival.

Bailly partnered Manchester United captain Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw in a back three and the trio excelled as they managed to keep Frank Lampard’s Chelsea FC side at bay.

The Ivorian defender won all six of his aerial challenges to prove extremely solid at the back alongside Maguire and Shaw.

Bailly’s future appeared to be up in the air given his lack of playing time and consistent injuries over the past couple of seasons.

However, Solskjaer was full of praise for the African star after his calm performance at the heart of the Manchester United defence.

“Absolutely fantastic wasn’t he?” Solskjaer is quoted as saying by Metro.

“It’s not a bad conundrum because Eric’s a top defender, and it’s his first game since we played Chelsea last year in the league in April.

“He’s such a top, top defender and his block from Kovacic there was just out of this world defending. He’s quick, he strong, brave, brave as a lion. It’s great to have him back.”

Goals from Anthony Martial and Maguire secured a 2-0 win for the visitors in west London on Monday night.

Manchester United moved into seventh position and three points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC thanks to their 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

The Red Devils will take on Club Brugge in the Europa League on Thursday night before a home clash against Watford on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip