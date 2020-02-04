Ryan Giggs warns Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about new Man United signing

Man United legend Ryan Giggs (Photo: beIN SPORTS)

Ryan Giggs has warned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that new signing Bruno Fernandes could be “liability” in a deep midfield role in the Manchester United team.

The Red Devils completed a £47m swoop to sign Fernandes from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window to bolster his midfield options.

The 25-year-old made his Premier League debut in a disappointing 0-0 draw with top-six rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

Fernandes registered five shots on goal but the big-money arrival couldn’t help Manchester United to find the net for the first time in three Premier League games.

The January signed was booked in the 55th minute for a poor challenge in an otherwise decent but unspectacular showing on his Manchester United debut against Wolves.

Former Manchester United midfielder Giggs isn’t sure whether Fernandes would be suited for a deep-lying role in Solskjaer’s team based upon his display against Wolves.

“There was glimpses of the quality he does possess,” Giggs told Premier League Productions, as quoted by Metro.

“I think it might need a bit of working out what his best position is.

“With his back to goal, I don’t think that’s his position. When he’s a little bit deeper, defensively, he may be a bit of a liability. He’s in between the two really.

“That’s where you want to see him, coming on to the ball [heading into the final third]. ‘But also you see when he is that little bit deeper he can spray the passes, he has got the vision to then play those passes. But then you need the runs.”

Fernandes could make his second Manchester United appearance against fourth-placed Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Monday 17 February.

The Portugal international netted 64 times in 137 games in all competitions during a two-and-a-half season stint at Sporting Lisbon.

Fernandes was one of two new signings at Manchester United in January after former Watford striker Odion Ighalo completed a move to Old Trafford on deadline day.

