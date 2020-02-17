‘Brilliant’: Roy Keane salutes Man United star after 2-0 win over Chelsea FC

Roy Keane (Photo: Sky Sports)

Roy Keane admitted that he was impressed by Anthony Martial’s goal after the Frenchman helped to fire Manchester United to a 2-0 win at Chelsea FC in the Premier League on Monday night.

Martial opened the scoring at the end of the first half for the Red Devils, before Harry Maguire made it 2-0 after the break.

After a largely uninspiring first half, Aaron Wan-Bissaka showcased his skill down the right wing before producing a sumptious cross for Martial to head home on the stroke of half-time in the 45th minute.

Maguire then doubled the away side’s lead in the 66th minute when he headed home January signing Bruno Fernandes’ cross at Stamford Bridge.

Substitute Olivier Giroud then rightly had a goal ruled out for offside by VAR on a frustrating night for Frank Lampard’s men.

Martial has been criticised for not producing consistent form for Manchester United in recent months, but Red Devils legend Keane was impressed by the Frenchman’s contribution for his goal.

Speaking at half-time during Sky Sports‘ coverage of the game, Keane said of the opening goal: “It was the first real bit of quality.

“We were questioning the attacking players and a lack of real quality. But this is what the game’s all about – somebody putting balls into the right area.

“It was a lovely, quality ball in and a lovely run from Martial.

“He obviously needs to do that a lot more but it was a great finish. A brilliant header.”

Martial has now scored nine goals and made three assists in 20 Premier League games this season for Manchester United.

The win lifts the Red Devils up into seventh place in the Premier League table and leaves them three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as the race for Champions League qualification hots up.

Next up for Manchester United is a trip to Club Brugge in the Europa League on Thursday night in the first leg of their last 32 clash.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip