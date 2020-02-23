BBC Sport pundit raves about Bruno Fernandes during 3-0 win over Watford

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Rob Green singled out Bruno Fernandes for special praise following his excellent performance in Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Watford in the Premier League on Sunday.

The 25-year-old got on the score-sheet by netting the opening goal for the Red Devils just before half-time when he converted his penalty after having been brought down by the on-rushing Ben Foster in the box.

Anthony Martial then made it 2-0 to the hosts in the 58th minute, before Mason Greenwood added a third in the 75th minute with a fantastic finish.

Fernandes – who signed from Sporting Lisbon last month – has not taken long to find his feet in the Premier League and he looks ready to help fire Manchester United towards a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Former West Ham and England goalkeeper Green was highly impressed by what he saw from Fernandes during the game.

Speaking during BBC Radio 5 live‘s coverage of the clash, Green said: “It was a good performance by Watford [in the first half], they slowed Manchester United down but the man who has created most of the chances and is the heartbeat of the team going forwards, is the one who got the goal.

“United look so much better with Fernandes on the ball.”

On Greenwood’s goal, Green added: “What a great finish that is.

“Mason Greenwood wins the ball back and runs two lengths of the pitch, exchanges passes and gets a little bit of time. Fantastic finish.”

The win leaves Manchester United in fifth place in the table and just three points behind Chelsea FC, who are fourth as things stand.

Manchester United will return to Europa League action on Thursday night when they take on Club Brugge in the return leg of their last 32 clash.

